FAQ

What is a beercoin?

BeerCoin is a completely virtual money, you can send some to any of your friends completely for free.

But be careful, even if it's free, when you send beercoins to someone, you instantly make a moral contract with that person and you will then owe that person the equivalent of the beercoins you sent in actual beer in your beloved pub!

How much beer does a beercoin worth?

Like any currency it depends on how much you drank before, but for now 1 BeerCoin = 10cl of Beer (1/5 of a pint).

Is BeerCoin a cryptocurrency?

No.

Who are your partners?

If you know a bar/pub which could be interested by a partnership with us, tell us !

Are you on Facebook?

Yes.